× The John Williams Full Podcast 2.11.2020: Gas Station Attendant Act, imminently cold weekend, stabbed red line busker, Joe Biden’s word choice

John Williams invites you to call in with your thoughts on the proposed Gas Station Attendant Act, and he has some questions about the idea. House Rules Committee Member Tom Demmer joins the show to answer those questions, and to ease the minds of most listeners. And John asks where Joe Biden first learned an odd phrase, and whether or not it was used in poor taste. WGN-TV Meteorologist Demetrius Ivory joins John to give some good news and some bad news, as usual. CTA Red Line Busker Michael “Machete Mike” Malinowski describes the moments leading up to his stabbing last week, and about the busking career. Donations can still be made to help him repair his music equipment and pay for his medical costs.