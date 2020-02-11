× The Chicago Way w/John Kass: How ‘fact-checkers’ are rewriting the rules of journalism and a Kasso Valentine’s recipe for success

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/11/20): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by David Harsanyi, senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun, to talk about how so-called ‘fact-checkers’ impact the reality of politics and journalism. Plus, Kasso offers up the perfect recipe for Valentine’s Day success and salutes Kristen McQueary on her new position at the Chicago Tribune.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3731565/3731565_2020-02-11-163705.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @davidharsanyi Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here