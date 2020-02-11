The Chicago Way w/John Kass: How ‘fact-checkers’ are rewriting the rules of journalism and a Kasso Valentine’s recipe for success

Posted 11:03 AM, February 11, 2020, by

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 2, 2019, file photo, a man browses through the Twitter account of Alt News, a fact-checking website. A new survey says half of U.S. adults consider fake news a major problem, and they mostly blame politicians and activists for it. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/11/20): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by David Harsanyi, senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun, to talk about how so-called ‘fact-checkers’ impact the reality of politics and journalism. Plus, Kasso offers up the perfect recipe for Valentine’s Day success and salutes Kristen McQueary on her new position at the Chicago Tribune.

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>WGNPlus
Subscribe to The Chicago Way here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.