× Stabbed Red Line Busker Michael Malinowski, also known as Machete Mike

Michael Malinowski, also known as Machete Mike, is a musician who was busking at the Jackson Red Line stop when a woman stabbed him in the arm after attempting to push him on the train tracks. He joins John Williams to describe the events that led to the stabbing and the destruction of his musical equipment, and talks about the life of a busker in Chicago. Michael is accepting donations for his medical bills and equipment.