Scott Paddock Previews the Daytona 500 and Winning Ways at Chicagoland!

Chicagoland Speedway President Scott Paddock joins Dane Neal to preview the 62nd running of “The Great American Race” the Daytona 500 coming up. Hear as Scott shares the importance of the race, the place in history as the Super Bowl of the sport and the unique experience it is to see it live. Listen as Scott fills us in on ways fans can win this summer at Chicagoland if reigning Champion Kyle Busch wins on Sunday or if 7 time Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson end up in Victory Lane! Scott gives us the scoop about all the fun coming up this summer, with a whole weekend of incredible racing, carnival and the 2nd BBQ SmokeDown at Chicagoland Speedway!

For more Information on all the events and to get your tickets check out www.chicagolandspeedway.com