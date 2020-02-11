× Roe Conn Show full coverage: Jussie Smollett indicted on new charges

Empire actor Jussie Smollett was indicted on with six counts of disorderly conduct over false statements he allegedly made to the police in connection with an incident a year ago in which Smollett reported that he had been the victim of a hate crime. Smollett’s former attorney Mike Monico joins Roe Conn to explain what these new charges mean for the embattled actor/singer. Also, the three challengers running for Cook County State’s Attorney, Donna More, Bob Fioretti, and Bill Conway separately join the show to discuss why they feel this case is a stain on current Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx record in office.

Note: The Roe Conn Show has reached out to Kim Foxx’s campaign. She was unavailable, but provided a statement.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3731741/3731741_2020-02-12-013341.64kmono.mp3

