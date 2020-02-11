Roe Conn Show full coverage: Jussie Smollett indicted on new charges

Posted 8:15 PM, February 11, 2020, by , Updated at 07:54PM, February 11, 2020

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves Cook County jail following his release, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Chicago. Smollett was charged with disorderly conduct and filling a false police report when he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck, a police said. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Empire actor Jussie Smollett was indicted on with six counts of disorderly conduct over false statements he allegedly made to the police in connection with an incident a year ago in which Smollett reported that he had been the victim of a hate crime. Smollett’s former attorney Mike Monico joins Roe Conn to explain what these new charges mean for the embattled actor/singer. Also, the three challengers running for Cook County State’s Attorney, Donna More, Bob Fioretti, and Bill Conway separately join the show to discuss why they feel this case is a stain on current Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx record in office.

Note: The Roe Conn Show has reached out to Kim Foxx’s campaign. She was unavailable, but provided a statement.

