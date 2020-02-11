× It’s Karaoke Night at the Factory Theater’s new production, “Last Night in Karaoke Town”

The brilliant creative minds at the Factory Theater join the Nick Digilio Show to talk about their new play, “Last Night in Karaoke Town”.

The play tells the story of a karaoke bar on its last legs as the neighborhood changes rapidly around the regulars. A love letter to the Cleveland bar scene, its a show with laughs, heart and karaoke classics.

