IMSA President John Doonan at Daytona Sharing Chicago Hometown History and Racing Roots!

Posted 1:45 PM, February 11, 2020, by

John Doonan

New IMSA President John Doonan joins Dane Neal live from Daytona during Rolex 24 weekend. Hear as John shares the racing journey with family and as fans growing up in the Chicagoland area. Listen as John talks about the success of IMSA, goals for the series and priorities moving into 2020 and beyond. John fills us in on his Chicago favorites, foods, sports and his love for Sweet Home Chicago.

For more information on the series, schedule, broadcast partners and how to get in on all the action go to www.IMSA.com

