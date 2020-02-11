Gas station attendant Sandra Rhodes of New Egypt, N.J., puts gas in a car from New York at a station in Jackson Township, N.J., Tuesday, May 18, 2004. Many out of state drivers stop for gas in New Jersey because its cheaper than the surrounding states. Though Rhodes, who noticed another price increase when she arrived at work, said, "These gas prices are ridiculous. I can't hardly afford coming (driving) to work." (AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer)
House Rules Committee Member Tom Demmer: “There’s no chance of this bill [Gas Station Attendant Act] becoming law”
Gas station attendant Sandra Rhodes of New Egypt, N.J., puts gas in a car from New York at a station in Jackson Township, N.J., Tuesday, May 18, 2004. Many out of state drivers stop for gas in New Jersey because its cheaper than the surrounding states. Though Rhodes, who noticed another price increase when she arrived at work, said, "These gas prices are ridiculous. I can't hardly afford coming (driving) to work." (AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer)
Representative Tom Demmer of the Rules Committee joins John Williams to explain the Gas Station Attendant Act, sponsored solely by Oak Park Representative Camille Lilly. And the representative explains why he thinks Representative Lilly proposed the bill.