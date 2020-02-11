× Hoge and Jahns: Is Philip Rivers A Fit For The Bears?

Quarterback Philip Rivers has played for one organization for his entire 16-year career. Yesterday, he and the Chargers announced they would not be reuniting for a 17th season. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns discuss whether the Bears should be interested in the potential Hall of Fame quarterback. The guys talk about the debut of the XFL Reboot. Did they save the kickoff? Are there any other ideas the NFL should look into “borrowing”? Hoge and Jahns also provide an update on the binge-watching of the Marvel Comic Universe movies.

