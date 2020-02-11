Adam Larsson #6 of the Edmonton Oilers and Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Chicago Blackhawks keep their eyes on the puck at Rogers Place on February 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)
Highlights: Oilers 5 – Blackhawks 3 – 2/11/20
Adam Larsson #6 of the Edmonton Oilers and Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Chicago Blackhawks keep their eyes on the puck at Rogers Place on February 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)
Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers – February 11, 2020