Bob Sirott Full Show 02.11.20 | Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White talks Jesse White Tumblers & Real ID.

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Nancy Loo covering the new bill introduced in Springfield called: Gas Station Attendant Act. The Top 6 at 6 has the latest news stories of the day, followed by Jen Sabella, Director of Strategy & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago covering some local news. The show continues with Scott Kleinberg, Social Media and Engagement Manager at InvestmentNews jumps on to talk about the cyberattack against credit ratings agency Equifax & to give some tips on what to watch for before you share something on social media. As we go deeper and deeper into this election season, it’s more important than ever that you know what to share. Later Dean Richards has the latest entertainment report, and the show wraps up with Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White talking about the 60th anniversary of the Jesse White Tumblers & answers Real ID questions!

