× Attention parents: MeTime wants to give you a (guilt-free) hour to yourselves

Childcare has been an issue for ages — possibly since caveman days, but we’re still getting it wrong. Daycares tend to offer only multi-hour stretches, so parents are out of luck if you only need supervision for Junior for an hour or two here and there. Nannies and babysitters don’t want to travel for one hour’s pay. And then there are stay-at-home parents who are happy to watch other people’s children as well as their own to make extra money. But unless you happen to know them already, you’re unlikely to know where to find them. Toi Valentine and Kayla Carey explain how their company, MeTime, helps parents take short self-care breaks, thanks to a new approach to childcare.