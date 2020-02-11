× Anna Davlantes Show 2/11/20: Getting To The Bottom of Joe Biden’s ‘Lying, Dog-Faced Pony Soldier’ Phrase, CEO of 1871 Betsy Ziegler, Finding Your Next Job, & How To Sell Your Home Quickly

It’s Tuesday and there’s plenty to talk about on the show today. (At 0:00) Anna gets to the bottom of Joe Biden’s ‘lying, dog-faced pony soldier’ phrase. Did you hear about this? Over the weekend, a girl scouts troop made headlines for selling cookies outside in front of Chicago’s Dispensary 33. (At 9:03) Ally Marotti, a business reporter for the Chicago Tribune, joins us with the latest on the story and she speaks about the growing business of cannabis sales in IL. (At 20:10) Former Police Sergeant Pete Koconis discusses the latest series of carjackings in the city, including the one that took place in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood Monday afternoon. He says he believes that the public should expect a crackdown from CPD on carjackings, but he doesn’t see this ending soon. (At 31:47) Melanie Giglio-Vakos from Compass Real Estate provides tips on how to sell your house fast. (At 42:26) Betsy Ziegler, CEO of 1871 Chicago opens up about what it’s like being a leader in Chicago’s tech community, what’s next for 1871, Amazon’s decision to drop plans for a Chicago headquarters, and much more. (At 59:52) Tom Gimbel, CEO of LaSalle Network, explains the best ways and habits that could increase your chances of finding your next job. (At 1:11:15) Today’s trending topics include Uber Pets launching in Chicago and Niles Leaning Tower being added to the National Register of Historic Places.