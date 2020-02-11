The Chicago White Sox logo is painted behind home plate at U.S. Cellular Field before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, in Chicago. U.S. Cellular Field will become known as Guaranteed Rate Field starting in November. The team and the mortgage company announced a 13-year naming rights deal on Wednesday. The ballpark has been named U.S. Cellular Field since 2003 after being called new Comiskey Park from 1991 to 2002. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Adam Hoge on how the Cubs compare to the White Sox rebuild: “They haven’t done much this offseason, so it’s hard to be excited about a team that hasn’t added anything.”
WGN Radio’s Chicago Bears Insider, Adam Hoge joins The Roe Conn Show live from Arizona to give a preview of the Chicago White Sox spring training schedule, as well as how they compare to the Chicago Cubs this season.