× Adam Hoge on how the Cubs compare to the White Sox rebuild: “They haven’t done much this offseason, so it’s hard to be excited about a team that hasn’t added anything.”

WGN Radio’s Chicago Bears Insider, Adam Hoge joins The Roe Conn Show live from Arizona to give a preview of the Chicago White Sox spring training schedule, as well as how they compare to the Chicago Cubs this season.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3731497/3731497_2020-02-11-124137.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!