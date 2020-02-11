Adam Hoge on how the Cubs compare to the White Sox rebuild: “They haven’t done much this offseason, so it’s hard to be excited about a team that hasn’t added anything.”

WGN Radio’s Chicago Bears Insider, Adam Hoge joins The Roe Conn Show live from Arizona to give a preview of the Chicago White Sox spring training schedule, as well as how they compare to the Chicago Cubs this season.

