John talks to Barry Manilow about his new album and his long, storied career. Chicago Tribune columnists Eric Zorn and Mary Schmich sit down with him to discuss what is happening at their paper. The Mincing Rascals return to discuss local and national politics. Plus: what was the best Super Bowl ad? Advertising consultant Bill Cimino gives his take.