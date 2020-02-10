× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 2.10.2020: Oscars speeches, Sun-Times endorses Kim Foxx, CTA safety tips, Mega Pros Monday Quiz

John Williams has a few thoughts on the Oscars acceptance speeches and so do you. Then, Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Page Editor Tom McNamee joins John to explain why the paper has endorsed Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for re-election in spite of the Jussie Smollett pitfall and Foxx’s $1,000 robbery prosecution policy. John wants to know your tipping habits and what you do if you disagree with your friends’. And Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Communications Vice President Brian Steele tells John how to take advantage of security resources on different train lines as we see an uptick in crime on them. Finally, John quizzes listener Tim on his Illinois political knowledge.