The John Williams NewsClick: The Chicago Sun-Times endorses Kim Foxx

Posted 9:21 AM, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 09:18AM, February 10, 2020

FILE--In this March 15, 2016, file photo, Kim Foxx smiles at the crowd as she celebrates her primary win over incumbent Democratic Cook County State's Attorney Anita Alvarez in Chicago. Foxx, now the Cook County State's Attorney, says she hopes to begin expunging minor cannabis convictions in the coming months but acknowledges it won't be easy to implement her plan and that her office is still figuring out its scope. Foxx told the Chicago Sun-Times last week that she estimates that thousands of misdemeanor drug convictions could be wiped out. Foxx says her office is also reviewing its policy toward prosecuting those detained for selling marijuana. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

