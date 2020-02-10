× Justin Kaufmann Show 2-10-20: Coronavirus outbreak, Gas Station Attendant Act and Valentine’s Day spending

The Justin Kaufmann Show for Monday, 2.10.20: The Coronavirus killed 97 people in one day. Are you concerned about the numbers coming out of China? A newly proposed bill would ban drivers from being able to pump their own gas in Illinois. Do we need this bill to become law? It’s Black History Month and Historian John R. Schmidt is back to tell us about some Hidden Chicago Landmarks that are related to Chicago’s black history. The New Hampshire primary is tomorrow and election season is really heating up. What is the one issue that is going to get you to the polls when it is your time to vote? Is it affordable health care? The economy? Climate change? A recent piece in the Chicago Tribune says that it’s important to attend funerals and wakes. Do you make sure to always pay your respects? This Friday is Valentine’s Day and Americans are spending more and more each year on the holiday. Are you spending a lot of money more Valentine’s Day? Ex-Blue Jays pitcher Mike Bolsinger is suing the Houston Astros because he claims the sign stealing scandal ended his career. Does he have a case? And finally, the price of hamburgers are rising. How much would you pay for a burger?

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.