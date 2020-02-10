× Historian John R. Schmidt explores hidden Chicago landmarks for Black History Month: Visit the homes of Chicago’s first black banker Jesse Binga, legendary gospel singer Mahalia Jackson and heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis

In this Justin Kaufmann Show series, Chicago historian John R. Schmidt takes us on a tour of Chicago’s “Hidden Chicago Landmarks.” Tonight, in honor of Black History Month, John and Justin discuss some of the hidden history behind some great black Chicagoans. John tells us some amazing stories about Chicago entrepreneur Jesse Binga, legendary gospel singer Mahalia Jackson and heavyweight champion Joe Louis.

