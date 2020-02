× Elton Jim” devises his own “flip phone GPS” for his car, and enjoys “nature’s shovel”

In this 194th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano’s new car does not have a built-in GPS system, so he’s devised a way to “install” his own in-car GPS system using his flip phone…and a reliable outside source. Find out how. Plus, in a mild 2020 winter, Jim uses “nature’s shovel” to clear the snow.