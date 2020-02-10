Monica Hayes reads about the Tuesday night Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line accident in a local tabloid before boarding the same line in Chicago on Wednesday, July 12, 2006. More than 150 people were injured after an eight-car train derailed and sparked a fire causing thick smoke in a subway tunnel. Law enforcement officials said there was no indication of foul play or terrorism. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Transit Authority: “Help is close by” in case of danger
Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Vice President of Communications Brian Steele joins John Williams to explain why it seems like there has been an uptick in crime on the train platforms, and why there hasn’t been more investment in law enforcement there. And he reassures listeners on the safety of CTA train rides with some tips.