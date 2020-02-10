Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board: Kim Foxx “A person of integrity”

Posted 12:52 PM, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 12:50PM, February 10, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2019 file photo, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx speaks at a news conference, in Chicago. Foxx says she’s open to an outside investigation into her office’s decision to drop all charges against Jussie Smollett. In a Friday night, March 29, 2019, op-ed for the Chicago Tribune, Foxx says a review about prosecutors’ decision to dismiss all 16 felony counts against the “Empire” actor would help maintain the “community’s trust.” (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Page Editor Tom McNamee joins John Williams to explain the paper’s decision to endorse Kim Foxx for re-election. One of those reasons is the belief that locking up the youth for low-level crimes perpetuates crime.

