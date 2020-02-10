× Bob Sirott Full Show 02.10.20 | Oscars, Dr. Most & Things to Know During NBA-All Star Weekend.

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Erik Runge, followed by The Top 6 stories of the day. Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine joins the show to talk about heart disease, and answers questions about Saffron. The show continues with recapping the Oscars. Listen to Steve Martin & Chris Rock’s bit, Joaquin Phoenix acceptance speech & more. The show wraps up with Dean Richards, and Kara Bachman, Executive Director of the Chicago Sports Commission talking about all the festivities leading up to the Chicago NBA-All Star Weekend.

Listen to the podcast here: