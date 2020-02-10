× Anna Davlantes Show 2/10/20: A Recap Of The 2020 Oscars, Send A Puppy-Gram For Valentine’s Day, & How To Invest Money Wisely

(At 6:47) Alicia Quarles, Senior News Correspondent DailyMailTV, checks in with Anna to recap the 92nd annual Academy Awards. Are you planning a vacation or a stay-cation for Valentine’s Day? (At 15:01) Travel expert, blogger and TV personality, Jeanenne Tornatore, tell us some helpful tips on how to have the best hotel stay! (25:59) Send a puppy gram to your valentine this weekend! (25:59) Cara Schwalbach, Director of Development for One Tail At A Time, joins the show to talk about their Send A Puppy-Gram for Valentine’s Day program, which is almost sold out. To keep spreading the love, One Tail has added a “Senior Gram” option for the very first time. Donate $250 to send your Valentine 20 minutes of senior snuggles on Friday, February 14th! For more information on this program, click here. (At 31:52) Z.J. Tong, President of Chicago Chinese Cultural Institute, speaks to Anna about how the impact of the Coronavirus has affecting businesses in Chinatown. (At 36:32) Christine Benz is Morningstar’s director of personal finance and senior columnist for Morningstar.com. She is also the author of 30-Minute Money Solutions: A Step-by-Step Guide to Managing Your Finances and the Morningstar Guide to Mutual Funds: 5-Star Strategies for Success. She joins the program to share advice on how you should invest at each major life stage, whether you’re just starting out, in the middle of your career, or already retired. (At 54:38) Renée DiResta, the technical research manager for the Stanford Internet Observatory, talks about the growing overlap of disinformation and security in today’s society. (At 1:06:29) Today’s trending topics includes highlights from Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony.