Suspense, Rocky Fortune, The Great Gildersleeve & The Ford Theatre

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you five of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for February 8, 2020. First up we have “Suspense: The Story Of Markham’s Death” Starring: Kirk Douglas; (10-02-47). Next up is a classic episode “Rocky Fortune: Football Fix” Starring: Frank Sinatra; (02-02-54). Our third episode is: “The Great Gildersleeve: Mayor’s Valentine’s Party”; (02-11-53). Our final episode of the night is a special hour long episode of: “The Ford Theatre: The Horn Blows at Midnight” Starring: Jack Benny (03-04-49)

