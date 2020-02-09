× This Week in Theater talks about the Judy and Liza tribute at the Greenhouse Theater Center

Nancy Hays, Alexa Castelvecchi and Robert Ollis join Dean Richards for this week’s theater segment to talk about their show, Judy & Liza, Once in a Lifetime: The London Palladium Concert, a Tribute, at the Greenhouse Theater Center.

The show recalls the iconic 1964 performance of Judy Garland and her 18-year-old daughter Liza Minnelli at the Palladium Theatre in London. The performance was the only time the mother-daughter duo performed together on stage. The tribute celebrates the classic songs, joyful moments and affectionate banter of the historical performance. Hays says the show is “very unique” and that it attracts everyone, including mothers and daughters.

Hays and Castelvecchi talk about the Garland/Minnelli legacy and even feature tunes from the show. For more information and tickets, visit GreenhouseTheater.org.