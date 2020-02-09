× Steve Dale 2/9/2020 Full Show: Municipal Employees Credit Union’s new Lend-a-Paw program

Veterinary costs can be expensive, and Steve talks with Chris McAuliffe of the Chicago Municipal Employees Credit Union about the their new Lend-a-Paw program. This option might even be better than pet insurance, at certainly better than paying interest on your charge card. Steve also offers helpful tips to keep your pets safe as the temperatures drop, and he answers your email about “poopscicles.”

Email Steve: steve@stevedale.tv.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv