Pete McMurray tells you everything going on live at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show

Pete is live at the McCormick Center for the 2020 Chicago Auto Show. He talks to an array of guests, including Mark Bilek, the Director of Communications for the Chicago Auto Show, Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, the owner of Chevrolet Homewood, Steve Phillipos.

Then Pete talks to Extra! host Billy Bush ahead of the Oscar awards. White Sox Catcher James McCann calls in ahead of Pitchers and Catchers reporting for Spring Training next week.

To end the show Pete spoke with Mila Tsagalis, the Director of Health in DuPage County on the seriousness of youth vaping, and Pete ended the show with a little flair as Rock ‘n’ Roll legend Sammy Hagar comes on ahead of his tour.