× Oscar Predictions, the Winners and Losers

Film critics Pamela Powell and Chuck Koplinski join Dean Richards to give their Oscars preview. The group talks about the ins and outs of this evening’s 92nd Academy Awards show and breaks down their predictions for each category.

Who do you think will take home the most hardware tonight at the Academy Awards? Play along at home with Dean’s 2020 Oscar Ballot and see how you did when Dean recaps the Oscars on the Monday morning WGN morning news.

