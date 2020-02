× Matt Bubala Full Show 2.8.20

This weekend, Jess returns back from Vegas! Matt talks about his issues with speed cameras and listeners chime in with their experiences. This weekend is packed with a variety of guests! At 1:30 a.m., we chat with Eric Feigl-Ding, public health scientist on the latest news with the Coronavirus. At 2 a.m., mind mentalist Jon Pritchard joins us in-studio. Jason Steffen joins the conversation at 3 a.m. in Las Vegas. The full show podcast can be found here.