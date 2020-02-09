× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | February 9th, 2020 | Oscar Sunday, Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli, Food in Film, and more…

It’s Oscar Sunday!

We start this week in Amsterdam, New York, the birthplace of actor Kirk Douglas. Douglas died last week at the age of 103, Dave Schwan tells you more about Douglas in this week’s Far Flung Forecast. (17:33)

Nancy Hays, Alexa Castelvecchi and Robert Ollis join Dean Richards for this week’s theater segment to talk about their show Judy & Liza, Once in a Lifetime:The London Palladium Concert, a Tribute at the Greenhouse Theater Center.

The show recalls the iconic 1964 performance of Judy Garland and her 18-year-old daughter Liza Minnelli at the Palladium Theatre in London. The performance was the only time the mother-daughter duo performed together on stage. The tribute celebrates the classic songs, joyful moments and affectionate banter of the historical performance. Hays says the show is “very unique” and that it attracts everyone, including mothers and daughters. Hays and Castelvecchi talk about the Garland/Minnelli legacy and even feature tunes from the show. For more information and tickets, visit GreenhouseTheater.org. (58:34)

Film critics Pamela Powell and Chuck Koplinski join Dean Richards to give their Oscars preview. The group talks about the ins and outs of this evening’s 92nd Academy Awards show and breaks down their predictions for each category.

Who do you think will take home the most hardware tonight at the Academy Awards? Play along at home with Dean’s 2020 Oscar Ballot and see how you did when Dean recaps the Oscars on the Monday morning WGN morning news. For more from Pamela and Chuck visit reeltalkwithchuckandpam.com. (1:22:54)

Tonight is the 92nd Academy Awards. In preparation for the show, Dean opens up the phone lines to talk with listeners about their favorite movie scenes that feature food. Reminisce with Dean and the listeners in this film friendly edition of FoodTime. (2:04:35)

