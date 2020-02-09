After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 02.09.20 | A Funny Valentine with singer Megon McDonough

Posted 11:24 PM, February 9, 2020, by , Updated at 08:54PM, February 9, 2020

Tonight on After Hours:

Host Rick Kogan invites Megon McDonough to talk about her life and career, play some music and discuss her  “My Funny Valentine” show this Friday, February 14  at Studio5 in Evanston. Catch a  an evening of great love songs brought by nationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Megon McDonough and Fred Simon, with bassist, Dan Thatcher. The night begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.

For more information on “My Funny Valentine” visit studio5.dance. Tickets are on sale at brownpapertickets.com.

Find out more about Megan on her website megonmegon.com.

