PHOTO: Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada throws to first for an out after fielding a ground ball hit by Los Angeles Angels' Jonathan Lucroy in the third inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 22, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
White Sox Weekly 02/08/20: Spring Training is this week!
PHOTO: Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada throws to first for an out after fielding a ground ball hit by Los Angeles Angels' Jonathan Lucroy in the third inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 22, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Mark Carman is back for another rendition of White Sox Weekly. You’ll hear some interviews with Tim Anderson, Michael Kopech, and Nick Madrigal. Later in the show Scott Merkin talks Spring Training, and expectations for 2020.