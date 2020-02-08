PHOTO: In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, Chicago Cubs fans take a selfie in front of the Wrigley Field Marquee before Game 5 of the Major League Baseball World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians, in Chicago. The Chicago Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group are launching a regional sports network in 2020 that will be the team's exclusive TV home. The Cubs said Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, the Marquee Sports Network will carry live game broadcasts and pregame and postgame coverage. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
The newest member of the Marquee Sports Network shares his favorite Cub memories
Cole Wright, the newest member of Marquee Sports Network, talks with Kevin Powell and Mark Carman about his Chicago ties and growing up a Cub fan.