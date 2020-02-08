× ‘Sinatra at the Movies’, Songs from Frank’s Film Career and Ben Mankiewicz from TCM: Sunday Moring at 6:30am on ‘The Sinatra Hours’

It’s ‘Sinatra at the Movies’ this Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’ as we celebrate the Oscars, featuring songs from Frank’s film career including ‘From Here to Eternity’, ‘It Happened in Brooklyn’, ‘Pal Joey’ and ‘Ocean’s 11’. Plus, Ben Mankiewicz, host of Turner Classic Movies, will join us to talk about Frank Sinatra’s Academy Award winning movie career. Tune in Sunday at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!