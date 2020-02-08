× Quest For Gold – Episode 28: USA Rhythmic Gymnast Laura Zeng: “I feel like I finally found my groove”

On this week’s episode of Quest for Gold…

Japan reassures the public the Summer Games are still on as scheduled, despite the spread of Coronavirus

A former Vice President of Sports Medicine for the USOPC is now suing his former employer after being fired.

A wannabe 2020 Olympian is keeping up with training, while seven months pregnant!

And we chat with Rhythmic Gymnast Laura Zeng. She locked down an Olympic bid for Team USA in 2019, now she’s hoping to finish her career as a 2020 Olympian. We talk about the state of USA Gymnastics, her goals and aspirations, and plans to go to college next fall.

Watch Laura’s 2019 performances at the Rhythmic Worlds:

Listen To Laura’s Quest for Gold in 2016: https://wgnradio.com/2016/07/25/quest-for-gold-laura-zeng/