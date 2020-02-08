OTL #695: Is The Matchbox the smallest Chicago bar?, Open Books Publishing Academy, The need for bilingual teachers in IL

Posted 8:00 AM, February 8, 2020, by , Updated at 08:15AM, February 8, 2020

Mike Stephen travels to The Matchbox in West Town to kick off the 2020 OTL Winter Tavern Tour.

Mike Stephen kicks off the Winter Tavern Tour at The Matchbox in West Town, learns about a program that turns young writers into published novelists called Open Books Publishing Academy, and discusses the efforts to recruit more bilingual teachers in the state.  And this week we enjoy local music from Way to Go Radio.

