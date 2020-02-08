Andrew Solt, Owner of ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’ Archives on ‘The Beatles’ First American TV Appearance

PHOTO: Ed Sullivan and ‘The Beatles’ George Harrison, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Ringo Starr, behind the scenes of ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’ on February 9, 1964. Courtesy of WGN Radio guest Andrew Solt/Sofa Entertainment, owner of The Ed Sullivan Show library.

Dave Plier is joined by Emmy and Grammy award winning, producer, director, writer and documentary filmmaker Andrew Solt to talk about the most valued television libraries of all time… which he owns, ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’.  The collection includes over 10,000 performances including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bill Haley & the Comets, The Doors and Elvis Presley. For more information, visit edsullivan.com

