Andrew Solt, Owner of 'The Ed Sullivan Show' Archives on 'The Beatles' First American TV Appearance

Dave Plier is joined by Emmy and Grammy award winning, producer, director, writer and documentary filmmaker Andrew Solt to talk about the most valued television libraries of all time… which he owns, ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’. The collection includes over 10,000 performances including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bill Haley & the Comets, The Doors and Elvis Presley. For more information, visit edsullivan.com