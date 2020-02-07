Video: Richard Marx in the PPG Paints Green Room

Posted 3:21 PM, February 7, 2020, by and , Updated at 03:20PM, February 7, 2020

Singer-songwriter Richard Marx stops by the PPG Paints Green Room to tell us what he misses (and doesn’t miss) about Chicago, his favorite Chicago food, and what music HE listens to.

