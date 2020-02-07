Singer-songwriter Richard Marx stops by the PPG Paints Green Room to tell us what he misses (and doesn’t miss) about Chicago, his favorite Chicago food, and what music HE listens to.
Video: Richard Marx in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: The Chicago Tribune’s Mary Schmich in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Chris Agos in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Lecy Goranson in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: The Harlem Globetrotters’ Big Easy Lofton in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Eddie Olczyk in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
-
Video: Jeff Garlin in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Film & TV Director Tom Harper in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Kelsie Huff in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Joe Mantegna and Ronnie Marmo in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: The Second City’s Kelly Leonard in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
-
Grammy Award winner Richard Marx joins The Roe Conn Show!
-
Roe Conn Full Show (02/06/2020): NBC Sports’ Mike “Doc” Emrick joins us to talk about possible NHL playoff reformatting, famed film critic Richard Roeper reviews this weekend’s releases, Grammy Award winner Richard Marx joins us in-studio, and more…
-
Anna Davlantes Show 1/14/20: Marijuana Dinner Party, The Real Advantages Chicago Has Over Silicon Valley, Quiet Rooms, & More…