The Top Five@5 (02/07/2020): Oprah says her friend Gayle King is “not doing well”, Billy Crystal in not a fan of a hostless Oscars, Vince Neil records a drunken “Cameo”, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, February 7th, 2020:

Oprah Winfrey got emotional during an appearance on Today when asked about her friend Gayle King’s troubles following her interview with Lisa Leslie. Taylor Swift released a new single inspired by Beto O’Rourke’s failed Texas Senate run. Billy Crystal, who has hosted the Oscars 9 times says he’s not a fan of a hostless show, and more!

