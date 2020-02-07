× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.07.2020: Movies your kids should watch, corporal punishment in education, Chicago Auto Show, making phone calls to book a trip

John Williams invites listeners to call in with the names of old movies they coerced their kids to watch. That’s after the passing of actor Kirk Douglas, which John discussed on Thursday’s show. Then, John asks listeners how harsh they found the actions of the Lincoln Park High School principal who was dismissed from her interim position this week. Listeners call in with anecdotes of corporal punishment in their education, some of them becoming emotional. Then, Cars.com Executive Editor Joe Wiesenfelder shares what he’s seen at the Chicago Auto Show this week, the car shopping patterns of 2020 and the trends of vehicular manufacturing. “Eye on Travel” Host Peter Greenberg gives John one key tip for booking an affordable and comfortable vacation, and encourages listeners to rest assured when it comes to the Coronavirus. Finally, John gives you the Bright Side of Life.