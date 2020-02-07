× Rebel Force Radio: Steve Sansweet Blows Up The Death Star!

The history of Star Wars is forever immortalized at Rancho Obi-Wan in Petaluma, California, home to Steve Sansweet’s Guinness World Record largest collection of Star Wars memorabilia. Steve joins us to give us an update on a cool auction of Death Star art to benefit the museum along with his thoughts on The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda, and The Rise of Skywalker. Bob Iger made more comments this week regarding the Star Wars cinematic universe taking a hiatus, which triggers debate about the future of the film franchise and the players involved behind the scenes. In Jar Jar Binks news, a long-open RFR investigation gets resolved as we can now finally answer the question: Who is B.J. Hughes? Parker Swank stops by with a review of Nerf’s Mandalorian Rocket Gauntlet and he lists his Top 5 All-Time Force Abilities. Plus, Ewan McGregor talks Kenobi with Jimmy Fallon and more!