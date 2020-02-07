Lake Michigan levels on course to break records through July…what does this mean for Chicago beaches in the summer?

Posted 6:38 PM, February 7, 2020, by , Updated at 03:52PM, February 7, 2020

Rising water levels are set to break records through July 2020.

Andrew Groneworld, Ph. D., Associate Professor for University of Michigan’s School for Environment and Sustainability joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why Lake Michigan is on course to break level records through July, and what can be done to fix the problem.

