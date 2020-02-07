× Justin Kaufmann Show 2-7-20: Cities saying no to ‘no cash,’ banning Airbnb and a ‘Friends’ reunion

The Justin Kaufmann Show for Friday, 2.7.20: Chalkbeat Chicago‘s Cassie Walker Burke gives us the latest details on the ongoing scandal involving Lincoln Park High School. What do we need to know? Cities and states are saying no to cashless shops. Should it be up to local government to decide how a business accepts payment? The city of Highland Park is considering whether to ban short-term rentals following reports of gunfire near a house party. Would this ban infringe on property owners’ rights? The great music critic Greg Kot announced he will be leaving the Chicago Tribune. And newspapers all over the country are cutting or eliminating arts and culture coverage. Do we still need music and entertainment critics? Restaurateur Molly Melman joins Justin to tell us about her diverse career and the new RPM Seafood restaurant that recently opened on the Chicago Riverwalk. What do you look for when you are searching for a new restaurant? Price? Service? Food? Ambience? Mark Mancini, founder and CEO of Givenly, tells us how he’s helping businesses change they way they think about corporate giving. And finally, it was announced that we could be close to a “Friends” reunion. What TV show from the past would you like to have reunited?

