CHICAGO, IL - JULY 10: Flags fly along the Michigan Avenue bridge near the Tribune Tower, home of the Chicago Tribune, WGN Radio and the Tribune Company, on July 10, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Greg Kot: I always Loved Working At The Trib
Greg Kot has spent almost 40 years at the Chicago Tribune. 30 of those as the paper’s Music Critic. Today is his last day with the iconic media pillar. He joined Bob Sirott to talk about his favorite parts of the job, why he decided to accept a buyout, and what he plans to do next.