Global Virus Network president explains why an effective coronavirus vaccine will not be ready to counter the current epidemic

President of Global Virus Network, Christian Bréchot MD, Ph.D., joins Roe Conn to talk about the global spike in coronavirus cases and the future of a coronavirus vaccine. Dr. Bréchot also explains how the Global Virus Network coordinates information and research with scientists around the world.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3730673/3730673_2020-02-07-174813.64kmono.mp3

