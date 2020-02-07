In this undated frame from video provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a scientist returns a novel coronavirus vaccine sample to a freezer in Bethesda, Md. The flu-like virus that exploded from China has researchers worldwide once again scrambling to find a vaccine against a surprise health threat, with no guarantee one will arrive in time. (NIAID via AP)
Global Virus Network president explains why an effective coronavirus vaccine will not be ready to counter the current epidemic
President of Global Virus Network, Christian Bréchot MD, Ph.D., joins Roe Conn to talk about the global spike in coronavirus cases and the future of a coronavirus vaccine. Dr. Bréchot also explains how the Global Virus Network coordinates information and research with scientists around the world.