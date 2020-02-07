× Givenly will help your company build better relationships one gift at a time

It’s “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Givenly founder and CEO Mark Mancini about what Givenly does, where the idea for Givenly comes from, how they are able to make corporate gift giving more efficient, the way they are able to make the task of sending a corporate gift seem personal, how the company has evolved, how they are preparing for expansion and why they choose to do business in Chicago.

