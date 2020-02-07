Coach Jeremy Colliton: It’s An Important Week Coming Up

Posted 10:32 AM, February 7, 2020, by

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 18: Head coach Jeremy Colliton of the Chicago Blackhawks gives instructions to his team against the Ottawa Senators at the United Center on February 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Senators 8-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton joined the Bob Sirott Show to preview what could be the most important stretch of the season for the team. The trade deadline is at the end of the month, and the ‘Hawks have five straight games against teams conference rivals. Coach also comments on the tough back-to-back overtime losses the Blackhawks had this week, and gives an update on some of the injured players.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.