Coach Jeremy Colliton: It's An Important Week Coming Up

Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton joined the Bob Sirott Show to preview what could be the most important stretch of the season for the team. The trade deadline is at the end of the month, and the ‘Hawks have five straight games against teams conference rivals. Coach also comments on the tough back-to-back overtime losses the Blackhawks had this week, and gives an update on some of the injured players.