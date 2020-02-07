× Bob Sirott Full Show 02.07.20 | Travel Tips, Coronavirus & How To Protect Yourself From Germs On A Plane

Happy Friday! On this episode we talk a lot about travel, best restaurants to visit, and all the news you should know today. The show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Nancy Loo, followed by the Top 6 at 6. Lou Manfredini answers some home improvement questions, and Lieutenant David Haynes joins in studio to talk about Delightful Pastries. Peter Greenberg, Travel Editor for CBS News joins in studio to talk about the latest news on travel, coronavirus, and how to protect yourself from germs on a plane. Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago has the latest local news you should know about. Plus, Kelly Rizzo joins in studio to talk about the best restaurants to visit this Valentines Day for date night and her cover on SPLASH Magazine. The show wraps up with Dean Richards, covering the latest news in entertainment, Music Critic, Greg Kot, on why he’s leaving the Chicago Tribune, and Blackhawks Head Coach Jeremy Colliton.

Listen to the podcast here: