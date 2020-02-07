× Anna Davlantes Show 2/7/20: Who Will Win Big At the Oscars & The Best and Worst Gifts To Get for Valentine’s Day

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Friday, February 7th:

TGIF! Anna welcomes WGN-TV’s Nancy Loo on to the show to discuss the erosion of Chicago’s lakefront due to high lake levels and winter storms. It’s Hollywood’s biggest night, the Oscars, and it’s taking place this weekend. Bill Zwecker, former Chicago Sun-Times entertainment columnist and entertainment contributor for FOX 32 News Chicago, previews the potential winners of the night from the best actor to best picture. Thom Serafin, founder and CEO of Serafin & Associates, covers the latest in national and local politics including Josh Walsh dropping out of the Republican primary race for president, Bloomberg seeking endorsement from Mayor Lightfoot and his latest project “Unnecessary Farce.” Smart Dating Academy Bela Gandhi talks about the best and worst gifts to get for Valentine’s Day, valentiting, and more. Travel expert Peter Greenberg joins Anna in-studio to talk about all things travel. To wrap up the show, trending topics for the weekend which includes some big Jay Culter news.